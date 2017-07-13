Center for the Arts Looks at Future Growth

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 13th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A half million dollars in capital funding is going to a local art center for gallery expansions.

Tuscarawas County Center for the Arts Director Jennine Kennedy says they host around 14 different show per year and the Center currently doesn’t have a lot of space. Design plans through Widder Architectural Services account for a multi-purpose parking area and additional gallery on the second floor.

“Transform it into different gallery spaces. One gallery could be rented out by local artists where they can have their own show. One of the galleries spaces would be for a permanent collection that would have additional security.”

98th District Representative Al Landis, who advocated for the funding, was able to tour the Center along with Tuscarawas Commissioner Chris Abbuhl says this is going to be an improvement for the building but also for the county.

The proposed parking lots, opposite the current parking area, would have electrical conduits available for potential outdoor art fairs or shows.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017