Chamber Reveals Award Recipients

Mary Alice Reporting:

Local businesses and individuals will be recognized by the community

Tuscarawas County Chamber President Scott Robinson explained the recipients were chosen by their peers.

He said the Large Business Award goes to Adventure Harley-Davidson of Dover, which continues to grow under the leadership of owners Mike and Francine Davis. The Small Business of the Year is Hitchock Sound Company, which was started 13 years ago by Sam Hitchock.

The Ohio Small Business of the Year is the Development Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, which helped create 117 new jobs and retained 360 positions.

Robinson added for the second year the Educator of the Year has been chosen from the Indian Valley School District. This year, Port Washington Elementary Teacher Paty Couts will receive the recognition.

Robinson went on to say more names will be announced at the 58th Annual Awards Banquet held Tuesday, January 24th, including Volunteer of the Year, Hall of Fame recipient, and Citizen of the Year.

Reservations are required by calling 330-343-4474.

