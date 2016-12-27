Changes Denied in Shooting Case

A Uhrichsville man will go before a jury in January on charges he shot at police.

50-year-old Kenneth Baugh is charged with attempted aggravated murder and other counts stemming from the June incident.

Prosecutors say Uhrichsville police were called about a man with a gun in a city parking lot.

When officers arrived, Baugh took off and shot at the officer pursuing him.

Tuscarawas Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell plans to issue a 15-year sentence should Baugh change his plea before the trial.

The defense recently attempted to see that promise amended, but it was denied.

Baugh is being held in the county jail without bail. His trial is set for January 24th.

