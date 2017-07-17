Charges Filed After Truck Crashes into Home

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 17th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A home is expected to be a total loss after a Canton man crashed his pickup truck into the house.

New Philadelphia Police Officer Chad Dorsey explains the accident happened just after midnight on Sunday when 26-year-old Trent Slider failed to negotiate a turn while traveling westbound on State Route 416.

“Struck a AEP utility pole, went through a sign for some businesses on Cookson Avenue, hit a street sign, and into a house at 427 Canal SE. ”

Dorsey says the impact from the truck visibly moved the house and adds emergency crews didn’t immediately move the vehicle due to the structure likely collapsing.

“I believe speed was going to be a factor in it and also believe the driver was impaired at the time.”

No one inside the home was injured. Slider, of Canton, received minor injuries to his face and neck. He was cited for OVI and Failure to Control.

(Photo from Jason Owens)

