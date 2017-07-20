Charlene A. Watson – July 12, 2017

Charlene A. Watson, 72, of Dover passed away July 12, 2017 in the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born September 2, 1944 in Canton and was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Simmons) Mathias.

Charlene graduated in 1962 from Tuscarawas-Warwick High School then worked for John Heller Tool and Manufacturing in Newcomerstown. Then, Charlene was employed at Ohio Packaging in Massillon before her final employment with Buehlers in New Philadelphia where she was a cashier.

Charlene was an avid fan of the professional Cleveland teams as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes. She also greatly enjoyed cheering for her sons’ at their games, playing cards with her friends, and attending auctions.

Her family includes her sons, Kirk (Gina Marie) Paisley of Easton, PA, and Todd (fiancé, Lori Tumbleson) Paisley of Wilmington; her grandchildren, Zachary, Hillary, Jaidin, Frank, and Kayla; her great-grandchildren, Kayden, Bentley, and Aubrey; her brother, Gary (Joan) Caviness of Florida; her best friend, Sandy Rankin of Canton; and her nephew and niece, Gary (Ann) Caviness, Jr. and Stacie (Dan) Schefer.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Charlene’s life will be held in the St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. with The Rev. A. Wallace Anderson officiating. A meal will immediately follow the service in the church social hall.

Memorial contributions in Charlene’s memory may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, 215 Church Street, P.O. Box 336, Tuscarawas, OH 44682.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Charlene by visiting the funeral home website atwww.GeibCares.com.