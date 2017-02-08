Charles D. “Dan” Humphreys – February 5, 2017

Charles D. “Dan” Humphreys, 66, of New Philadelphia died suddenly at his home on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Born June 29, 1950 in Canton he was a son of the late James Harold and Wilda Haney Humphreys. Dan retired in 2003 from the Timken Co in Canton after 30 years of service. He loved being outdoors working on his farm, and in his spare time, he enjoyed bowling.

Dan is survived by his sisters, Helen Owens of Massillon, Faith Miller of New Philadelphia, Hope Spencer of Massillon, Charity (David) Metzger of New Philadelphia, Cora Perez of Massillon, Mary Ann (John) Smith of Dover, Beth (Dave) Rose of New Philadelphia; brothers, John Sours and David Stover both of New Philadelphia; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dan may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

