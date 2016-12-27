Charles Junior “Chuck” Clay – December 25, 2016

Charles Junior “Chuck” Clay, 58, of Dennison, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 from complications following a stroke. Born December 2, 1958 in Dennison, he was the son of the late Ernest Junior and Audrey Grace (Murray) Clay. He was a lifelong Twin City resident, 1977 Claymont High School graduate, and had been a farmer all his life. He attended Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison with his wife.

On November 17, 1984, he married the former Teresa Marie Haswell who survives him along with their daughters, Jennifer (Sky) Abbuhl and Jessica Clay; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Lani, Nile, and Brooklyn Abbuhl; his sisters, Lois Brown, Sally (Larry) Seikel, and Nancy (Mark) Cropper; parents-in-law, John and Alice Haswell; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Deb and Bill Menapace, John and Linda Haswell, Steve and Dena Haswell, Darrel “Said” and Shannon Haswell, Ronnie Haswell and his companion, Keely Maurer, and Bill and Lisa Haswell; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Loudermilk, and brother-in-law, Jerry Brown.

Father Tyron Tomson will celebrate the funeral Mass on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 4-7pm on Thursday in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison concluding with a 6:45pm Vigil service. Chuck’s last gift to the world was to help many other people in need, giving himself as an organ and tissue donor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dennison Fire Department.

