Charles Lawrence “Larry” Tinker III – December 21, 2016

Charles Lawrence “Larry” Tinker III passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Wellstar Paulding Nursing Center in Dallas, Georgia following a short period of declining health.

A son of the late Frances Rutledge Geib and Charles Lawrence Tinker II, Larry was born June 1, 1937 in New Philadelphia.

After attending New Philadelphia High School and Tomlinson High in St. Petersburg, Fla., Larry joined the United States Army in 1955.

On January 1, 1958 he married the former Arlene M. Zontini in Folkston, Georgia, and celebrated nearly 58 years of marriage.

Larry began a 35-year career as a welder with the former Warner & Swasey, Co., now Gradall, where he was a former elected president of the I.A.M. Union.

Larry’s love of aviation led him later in life to resume flying. He enjoyed building and flying his own “Glastar” experimental aircraft which he completed on July 4, 2003. Mostly, he enjoyed his numerous flying trips to the Oshkosh Air Adventure air shows. “His eyes were always on the sky”!!

He was a charter member and former president of the local New Philadelphia EAA Chapter #1077. Larry was also a past president of the New Philadelphia Airport Commission.

During the 1970’s, Larry served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff. He was also a 40-year member of the New Philadelphia Lodge #177 F. & A.M., the AASR-Valley Canton Masonic Temple, the AASM-32 Scottish Rite, and the Tadmor Temple.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Arlene; daughter, Michelle C. (Paul) Hegenberger of Plain City, O.; son, Todd W. (Susan) Tinker of Dallas, Ga.; brother, Robert R. Tinker of Dania Beach, Fla.; sister, Terri (Sam) Krantz Dover; niece, Jodi Krantz; nephew, Justin Krantz; brothers-in-law, Arnold (June) Zontini Jr. Fairfield Ky. and Clyde Penrod of New Dawn Retirement Center, Dover; and grandchildren, Ashley Tinker of Acworth, Ga., Catie Tinker of Dallas, Ga. and Mari Hegenberger of Plain City, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amy M. Ellars.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday, December 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. Father Jeff Coning will officiate a funeral service in the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia

