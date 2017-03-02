Charles R. Hagey – February 27, 2017

Charles R. Hagey, 82, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, February 27, 2017 at his home following a period of declining health.

A son of the late Charles Ross Hagey and the late Virginia (True) Hagey Wright, Charlie was born July 24, 1934 at New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was then baptized in Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia on April 13, 1941 by Rev. Walden Hall.

Charlie graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1952 and as a young man, he worked at the A.E. Packer Tin Shop at New Philadelphia. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Marion Fitch on Valentine’s Day in 1954 in Emmanuel Lutheran Church officiated by James N. Fisher. The couple then honeymooned in Niagara Falls driving there in Charlie’s 1929 Model A Ford sedan. In 1997, Charlie opened his own tin shop, C.R. Sheetmetal at Dover where he worked until his illness.

He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, tinkering on cars in his garage and watching the Three Stooges. Charlie was also proud to have been a member of the Tuscarawas County American Legion Baseball Team during his high school days.

He was a wonderful husband, father and even better grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family which includes four children, Susan (Rick) Sattler of New Philadelphia, Charles (Sara) Hagey Jr. of Doylestown, Barbara (Cameron) Collett of Marietta and William (Susan) Hagey of Akron; 10 grandchildren, Blake (Shalyn) Sattler of New Philadelphia, Hannah and Natalie Hagey of Doylestown, Gabriella, Theresa and Andrew Hagey of Akron and Claire, Julia and Olivia Collett of Marietta and his faithful companion, his dog, Buddy.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Paul Garn, Dennis Hagey and Billy Hagey; an infant sister, Mildred Hagey and his maternal grandmother, Myrtle True.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A memorial service celebrating Charlie’s life will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Charlie by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com

Contributions may be made in Charlie’s memory to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to the Quaker Foundation, P.O. Box 627, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

