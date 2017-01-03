Charles Ray “Chuck” Kail – December 29, 2016

Charles Ray “Chuck” Kail, age 95, of Dover, died early Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Union Hospital at Dover following a brief illness.

Born at Gilmore, Ohio on November 3, 1921, Chuck was a son of the Price A. and Loretta B. (Gadd) Kail.

Following his graduation from the former Gnadenhutten High School, Chuck entered in to the United States Navy where he served in the SouthPacific during World War II.

Chuck was employed as a machinist by Warner and Swasey for a number of years before becoming a groundskeeper for Schoenbrunn Village. He later became the bus and transportation coordinator for and retired from Starlight School and Workshop.

A man devoted to God, Chuck took time each day to read his Bible. He enjoyed volunteering for activities at Roxford United Methodist Church, where he was a 30 plus year member. Annually, he looked forward to spending time with fellow Gnadenhutten graduates during their alumni gathering. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by a daughter, Theresa (Donald) Bartsch of Canton; a son, Michael Kail of Youngstown; grandsons Adam (Fran) Kail and their children, Karley and Blake Kail of Cuyahoga Falls, and Aaron (Joci) Kail and their children, Andersen and Gannon, Emery, and Linley Kail of Nashville, and a brother, Lloyd Kail of Dover.

In addition to his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Kail, whom he shared sixty-five years of marriage prior to her passing on January 31, 2008; and a brother, Edward Lee Kail.

The family will greet guests one hour prior to services on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 10-11 AM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Ron Heasley will lead a service at 11 AM . Immediately following, all are invited to share in a meal and fellowship in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Geib Center. A burial service will take place on Tuesday at 2 PM in the Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be directed to Roxford United Methodist Church, 771 Roxford Church Road, Dennison, Ohio 44621.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chuck by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com

