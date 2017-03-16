Child Rape Trial Delayed

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Massillon, Ohio) The trial is delayed in the case against a Port Washington man accused of abducting and raping a 9 year old girl.

46 year old Dennis Menefee Jr. is accused of pretending to be a police officer to earn the child’s trust back in September of last year.

He’s accused of abducting the child, who was walking home from the Massillon Public Library.

The trial was originally set to begin on Monday, March 20th. However, it has been delayed pending a competency evaluation.

He’s facing charges of kidnapping, rape of a child younger than 13 and having weapons under disability.

