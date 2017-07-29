Chipotle Celebrates Grand Opening

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 29th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The community gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the grand opening of a new restaurant in New Philadelphia.

At 10:30 a.m. Chipotle launched the ribbon cutting and celebration of the opening of the business on Bluebell Drive.

Locals waited in front of the store for hours for the grand opening and Martin Willis of New Philadelphia was one of the first in line.

“I got here about 8:00. I really like Chipotle. I’ve been waiting for one to open up here for like ten years, since the first time I had it and I want it.”

New Philadelphia Mayor, Joel Day, explained that it’s great news when new businesses want to move into the city.

“The community is ready for a Chipotle and it’s exciting for New Philadelphia to see these kinds of businesses to our town and it’s exciting to see how we support businesses in New Philadelphia. Another ribbon cutting in New Philadelphia, and that’s a good thing.”

The restaurant follows the recent opening of Starbucks in the same building. Also, Smoke the Burger Joint construction continues in the space between Starbucks and Chipotle.

An opening date for Smoke the Burger Joint has not yet been announced.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017