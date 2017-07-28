Chipotle Celebrates Grand Opening

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 28th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A new restaurant will officially open this weekend on Bluebell Drive.

New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day explains that after months of expectations, Chipotle on Bluebell Drive will have a grand opening on Saturday.

“In some ways, that’s huge for New Philadelphia. Towns this size usually don’t attract those kinds of restaurant establishments, and that’s an indication that there is a need for that here and that we’ve shown that. “

Smoke the Burger Joint construction in the same building is continuing, and an open date has not been set.

