Christina Angerman – March 10, 2017

Christina Angerman, age 72, of Conneaut, died Friday, March 10, 2017, in her home from pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Born September 16, 1944, in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Wanetta Campbell Urban. Christina graduated from Ohio State University with degrees from the Colleges of Arts and Sciences and Pharmacy, and later married Douglas “Doug” Angerman on April 18, 1970.

In addition to Doug, she is survived by her sons, Jacob (Linda) Angerman of Austin, Texas, Karl (Elizabeth) Angerman of Columbus, and Gustav Angerman of Conneaut; and by her grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m., in Foxfield Preserve, a nature preserve cemetery, in Wilmot. Those planning to attend are asked to gather at The Wilderness Center’s Hart Interpretive Building, 9877 Alabama Ave. S.W., Wilmot, 44689 (330-359-5235), Wednesday at 11 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Christina, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website, www.tolandherzig.com.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com