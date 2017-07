Circle K Robbed of Alcohol

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 19th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Police are looking for two women who stole alcohol at a Circle K on Saturday.

New Philadelphia Police posted on Facebook images of the two women in hopes that the community would have information.

The incident occurred at the Circle K on Tuscarawas Avenue on July 15th at around 3pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Philadelphia Police Department.

