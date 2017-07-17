Citation Issued in SR 39 Motorcycle Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 17th) Goshen Township, Ohio – An 80-year-old man is facing a citation for assured cleared distance ahead following a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper, Shawn Walters, confirmed the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection with Barnhill Road in Goshen Township.

Motorcyclist, 60-year-old David Roski was turning onto Barnhill Road when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Richard Brackin.

Brackin stated to troopers that he was aware Roski was slowing down but did not realize just how slow he was traveling.

Roski was taken to an area hospital by MedFlight with non-life threatening injuries.

Brackin, was not injured but was cited for assured cleared distance ahead.

