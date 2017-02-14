City Continues “Eye Sore” Demolition

Mary Alice Reporting:

City improvements are continuing with the recent demolition of a gas station.

New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day began the foreclosure process in 2016 for the Eagle Gas Station, which was located on the corner of Front Avenue SE and S Broadway Street.

Last week, the building was taken down after being purchased at a Sheriff’s sale by the owner of JNG Grill. Expected plans for the area is an expansion of the JNG, such as a parking lot and outdoor patio.

Day explained that foreclosing on abandoned properties is the city taking action.

The city is continuing to identify other neglected properties.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017