City Discusses False Alarm Consequences

Mary Alice Reporting:

They City of Uhrichsville could take action for repetitive false emergency alarms.

Mayor Rick Dorland explained one business had 17 fire alarms over the year indicating a possible system malfunction. He noted an incident in which the alarm went off due to construction dust. He said they city has had conversations with the business about the system failing.

Dorland went on to say they are discussing the possibility of placing a number limit for false alarms and after that limit the business or insurance company would be fined the expense of responding officials.

He said the idea is not to discourage businesses from getting fire alarm systems, but when there are multiple false calls a check of the system may be needed.

The idea is still in the preliminary stages, and council would make the ultimate decision.

