City Holds Off on Cemetery Property Purchase

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 26th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A third cemetery won’t be added for New Philadelphia after the council voted to table legislation approving property purchase.

Officials noted that initially, the city was looking at an exchange which included the city paying $150,000 and trading a 33-acre parcel on Donald Drive.

Law Director Marvin Fete explained the administration has decided to offer the property to the public for a minimum bid.

“It’s a former city dump. There’s not a whole lot that can be developed. It’s not a great piece of land but if somebody wants to buy, and we can generate revenue from it given that it’s not being used.”

Both of the city’s current cemeteries are reaching full capacity, the need for new property is essential. There was no indication that the city is looking at other potential property locations.

