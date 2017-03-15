City to Install Four-Way Stops

Mary Alice Reporting:

The city of Uhrichsville is moving forward with a four-way stop along N. Water Street.

Mayor Rick Dorland comments officials have been discussing the stop for several months.

“At the intersection of E. 8th and N. Water. Depending on what time of day the area gets kind of congested. We’ve got four businesses there, Rite Aid, Dairy Queen, a private dental office, and Circle K.”

A second intersection that will be a four-way stop is at N. Main and E. 10th.

The stop signs will be installed and an orange barrel will be at the intersections. Dorland says about a block before the intersections additional warning signs will be posted for at least a month.

Projected installation date is April 5th.

