City Looks to Purchase Property for Cemetery

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A third cemetery is being considered for the City of New Philadelphia.

Parks & Cemetery Chair Aimee May explained they are looking at parcel currently owned by Kevin Wallick on 20th Street SE.

The exchange would be the city paying $150,000 and a 33-acre parcel on Donald Drive that is mostly wooded and unusable to the city.

She noted, both of the city’s cemeteries are reaching their full capacity, so the need for a new property is essential.

May added that council needs to approve legislation authorizing the Mayor to purchase the property and, if approved, a consultant would be hired.

“To go over the property and go over what we need to do to develop it. You can do it acre by acre to get it developed as money comes from the selling of the plots.”

She comments about 560 grave spaces can be placed per acre, providing the city a burial site for around 100 years.

