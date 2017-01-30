City Works on 3 Projects

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) New Philadelphia is going after grants for three improvement projects.

New Philadelphia Service Director Ron McAbier explained that one project is on Lakeview Street near the Tuscora Park lagoon.

The project would consist of sidewalks on the eastside of the street, to Wabash Avenue, and extended to a parking area in-front of the lagoon.

The city is also looking into grant options to purchase the Carlisle property on State Route 416 and the Coniglio property on South Broadway.

