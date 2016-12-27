Clara Opal West – December 24, 2016

Clara Opal West, 95, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia. Born December 13, 1921 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late George Edward and Nannie F. (Hogue) Myers.

Clara was the loving wife of George E. West who preceded her in death on May 2, 1971 after nearly twenty years of marriage, having married on June 30, 1952. She is survived by a son, Robert (Mary) West; grandchildren, Brenda (Byron) Schaar and Robert West, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Dylan Knight, Byron Schaar, Jr. and Zachery Schaar; great-great-grandson, Benton Schaar; and a dear niece, Shirley Stewart, and nephews, Walter and Dwight Myers. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Leroy and James West, and a brother, Raymond Myers.

Services, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December 27, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7pm on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

