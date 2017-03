Claymont Foundation Holds Annual Banquet

Mary Alice Reporting:

A school foundation is holding their only fundraiser for the year this Saturday.

Claymont Foundation Board member Kathy Cottis says that tickets are $50 and provides grant funding for students and staff.

She adds last year the Foundation awarded around $86,000 in grants and scholarships.

The steak dinner is from 5pm to 7pm at the AIC on Grant Street in Dennison, and for more information go to www.claymontschools.org.

