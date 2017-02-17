Closing Arguments Delivered in Vento Trial

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The jury hears closing arguments in the trial against Randy Vento.

Tuscarawas County Assistant Prosecutor, Mike Ernest took his final remarks to the jury Friday afternoon.

“This a merely a solid nightmare scenario for [the victim], for his family. This is a little bit of a nightmare for Randy Vento because this doesn’t end the way he intended it. Seeks out someone to take back to the woods and rape and presumably dispose of.”

Defense Attorney Anthony Koukoutas then took the floor to speak directly to the jury.

He asked the jurors to do what they were sworn to do.

“Show us you deliberated, that it was not a rush to judgement.”

32-year-old Vento is facing several charges in the June attack of a Mineral City child.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

The jury is now deliberating.

