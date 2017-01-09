Cody Garbrandt to Visit Twin Cities

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Twin Cities will welcome home UFC Bantam Weight MMA World Champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt and Maddux Maple.

Twin City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Teri Edwards comments the Twin Cities are proud of Garbrandt and his accomplishments.

“It’s just so refreshing to have such a positive thing coming out of our area, and he’s kind of the Twin City sweetheart.”

The Chamber will host a parade on Sunday, January 22nd beginning in Dennison at 3pm. Garbrandt will also be speaking at the Claymont High School.

Due to the capacity of the gymnasium tickets are required. Free tickets for the 5pm event will be available starting on Monday, January 16th at 8am. There will be a 4 ticket limit per person.

For more information call the Twin City Chamber office at 740-922-5623.

Tickets will be available at the following locations:

Mako’s Market and Pharmacy in Uhrichsville

Twin City Pharmacy & Gift Shoppe in Dennison

Shook Auto in New Philadelphia

The Twin City Chamber of Commerce in Uhrichsville

