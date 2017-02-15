Commissioner Attends Anti-Drug Conference in D.C.

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County is now armed with valuable education that can be used in the battle to end the local heroin epidemic.

Commissioner Kerry Metzger attended a national anti-drug conference in Washington D.C. this month.

“We’re all facing this nationwide. Ohio maybe a more in some areas than others, but there was a lot of talk on the opioids, a lot of talk on marijuana and alcohol, which is a drug. Just a myriad of courses and ideas.”

He says the biggest thing he took away from the conference, which included over 3,000 participants from across the country, was the need for preventive measures.

A local group will meet again in the next few weeks to discuss the information gained from the conference to see how it can be applied to Tuscarawas County.