Commissioners Announce New Board Clerk

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A new clerk is named for the Tuscarawas County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Kerry Metzger says the Adam Stilgenbauer starts Tuesday, March 21st.

“Adam brings a lot of good background to the position. He’s a young individual. We’re really pleased to see him come on board.”

The position became available after the former clerk stepped down due to a schedule conflict with new meeting times.

Stigenbauer will be considered a full-time employee. He’ll work 28 hours per week at $14 an hour.

