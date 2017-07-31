Commissioners Approve Dog Registration Increase

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 31st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Tuscarawas County Commissioners are moving forward with the first price increase for dog tag registration since 2012.

County Auditor, Larry Lindburg explained Tuscarawas County’s current fee is less than the average across the state.

“The average license fee is about $15.50 and we are currently at $14.00. Ohio law requires us to increase in $2 increments.”

He added that the increase is expected to generate an addition $28,000 annually for the county.

The fee will increase to $16 effective December 1st, 2017.