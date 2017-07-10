Commissioners Approve Upcoming Road Projects

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(Tuscarawas County) Several road resurfacing projects receiving approval from Tuscarawas County Commissioners.

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl confirmed two resolutions were approved on Monday, giving the County Engineer’s Office the okay to move forward with planned projects.

“To approve the contracts for Newton Asphalt and that’s for CR 77 and 78. The other one goes to Superior Paving and Materials. Part one is CR 35, 37, 63, and 64 and part four is CR 99 and 100.”

Both projects involve resurfacing work on the listed roadways.

There’s no word at this time as to when the projects are set to begin.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017