Commissioners Get Evening Meeting Response

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Tuscarawas County Commissioners held their first evening meeting on Monday.

Four county residents were able to attend, which was an increase for attendance.

New Philadelphia resident Jill Westbrook thanked the commissioners for taking the effort of changing the meeting time.

“For at least, this is a start. I know we don’t have standing room only but that may happen, and so I truly appreciate that you are listening. Thank you.”

Westbrook also personally thank Commissioner Joe Sciarretti for responding to her request for the meeting time change back in November, before he was in office.

The second evening meeting is set for October 2nd at 6:30pm in the Board Room.

