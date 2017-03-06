Commissioners Host Evening Meeting

Mary Alice Reporting:

Two evening meetings have been scheduled for the Tuscarawas County Commissioner.

Commissioner Kerry Metzger said they were approached by several county residents who expressed a need for evening meetings for people who work during the day.

Commissioner’s approved a resolution for two evening meeting in 2017.

The first meeting tonight is at 6:30pm is in the Board Room. The second evening meeting is set for October 2nd, also at 6:30pm. Anyone attending is asked to use the Ashwood Lane entrance located off the back parking lot.

A meeting at the County Fairground is scheduled for September 18th at 9am.

