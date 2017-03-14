Commissioners Proclaim Kick Butts Day

Mary Alice Reporting:

Local students are empowering the community to stop youth smoking with National Kick Butts Day.

Tuscarawas County Commissioners were presented with the proclamation on Monday by New Philadelphia student Jaymee Barrett.

“This day is basically an activism that empowers youth to stand out, speak up, and seize control against big tobacco, an event organized by Tobacco Free Kids.”

In 2011, the tobacco industry spent over $7 billion for retail marketing on cigarettes alone, and is spending $1 million an hour to keep tobacco visible in retail stores.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic student Katie Churilla explains on Wednesday, March 15th the community is invited to wear black to black out tobacco use.

“We would like to make people more aware to the cause, and in the summer we have a big plan to purchase signs to put out throughout the park to really enforce the rule.”

Students visited 60 stores in Tuscarawas County and found that 95% sell flavored little cigars, and 70% sell e-cigarettes.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017