Commissioners Recognize March as DD Awareness Month

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County Commissioners are publicly declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Month.

During Monday’s meeting, Nate Kamban, with the Board of Developmental Disabilities introduced Commissioners to one of the individuals the agency serves.

“Laura has had a chance to be community employed. She talked about not just wanting a job, but wanting a career. That resonated with me especially when we talk about people with disabilities that you know, just like the rest of us. We don’t just want a job, we want a long-term career. Something that really fulfills our dreams and our desires.”

Laura works at Super Fitness in New Philadelphia and she continues to think about the future and goals she’d like to accomplish.

“Work with kids. Eventually I wanna, with kids with disabilities or work in a day care.”

The organization is hosting several events throughout the month to spread awareness and introduce the community to the people they serve.

Monday commissioners read an official proclamation regarding the awareness campaign.

