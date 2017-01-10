Commissioners Set New Meeting Times

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Changes begin this week for the Tuscarawas County Commissioner’s meeting times.

Commissioner Kerry Metzger says the change is in part due to a schedule conflict for newest commissioner Joe Sciarretti who requested the adjustment. Metzger adds this change will also help with other meetings he attends as a Commissioner.

The Commissioner meetings will now be Monday’s at 9am and Wednesday’s at 3pm.

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl agreed with the change, while Commissioner Sciarretti was absent at Monday’s meeting.

The Commissioner’s will also be looking at two evening times throughout the year, and having a meeting at the fairgrounds during fair week.

Dates and times for the evening meetings have not been decided.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017