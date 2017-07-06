Commissioners Urge Lawmakers to Override MCO Veto

(Ohio) Tuscarawas County Commissioners are asking lawmakers to override the Ohio Governor’s veto of Medicaid Sale Tax language.

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl explained revenue from the Medicaid Tax was cut for the entire state creating an impact of thousands of dollars. Governor John Kasich proposed to replace those lost dollars by increasing a Health Insurer Fee; however, Abbuhl notes Kasich’s proposal would only cover the State’s MCO tax loss.

“In Tuscarawas County’s perspective, we would be losing between 650 to 700,000 dollars. The executive budget fully replaces the lost revenue to the state but only provides county and transit authorities with a one-time allocation.”

Abbuhl says the one-time formula payment of almost $200,000 that counties would receive would be for only 2018.

“From 2019 on we would receive zero on the Governor’s proposal. We’re saying and the legislature is saying that that is not fair. So that should not go down to zero. We should continue to receive that range.”

The Ohio General Assembly is expected to meet on Thursday. Overriding a veto requires 60 votes in the House and 20 in the Senate.

