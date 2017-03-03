Committee Seeks Members for 922 Day of 2017

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dennison, Ohio) Members are being sought by the 922 Day Committee to help with the planning of 922 Day for 2017.

The first committee meeting is set for April 12th at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Dennison Village Hall on Grant Street.

The meetings will be monthly until the day of the event, which will be September 22nd.

Last year, the event raised more than $4,000 that benefitted Uhrichsville and Dennison Safety Forces.

More than 1,000 residents participated in a variety of free activities at McCluskey Park.

For more information, call 740-922-4072.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017