Community Hospice Garage Sale Donations Still Accepted

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 24th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Donations are being accepted until Saturday for the annual Community Hospice Garage Sale.

Mona Fayre, Fundraising and Event Coordinator, explained the event has been taking place for nearly 20 years.

“It is all run by volunteers. It literally did start in someone’s garage.”

The sale is now held in four buildings at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds.

All proceeds go to direct patient care at Community Hospice.

Donations are being accepted until Saturday, July 29th. A one-day early sale will be held on August 3rd and the official sale will be held that weekend.

