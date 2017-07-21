Community Invited to Addiction Awareness Rally

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 21st) Newcomerstown, Ohio – Community family members are invited to the 2nd Annual Addiction Awareness Rally this weekend.

Coordinator Diane Smith says that the Saturday event will be held at the David Barber Civic Center in Newcomerstown.

“All of the booths will be indoor along with all of the speakers and if the parents want to go indoors and listen to the speakers we’ll have the kids outside.”

Smith comments that the entire family is invited to participate and that there will be plenty of activities for the kids, such as an inflatable obstacle course.

“We’ll have face painting, we’re going to have games, and it’s a thing to show kids that there are other things to do out there and how to get involved as a family to keep your kids off of your street drugs.”

The Saturday, July 22nd event is from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Chicken dinners will be available for $6 provided by the Newcomerstown Fire Department.

