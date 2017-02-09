Concerns Regarding End-of-Life Choices

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Columbus, Ohio) Supporters of end-of-life choices say they are concerned with President Donald Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch argued against the practice in his book, “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.”

Kevin Diaz with Compassion and Choices says medical aid-in-dying laws are much different.

“Medical aid in dying is when a medical professional, a physician, prescribes a life-ending medication to give to a person who is an adult, who is terminally ill – which means six months or less to live – and who will then self-ingest the medication, if and when suffering becomes too great.”

Founder of Ohio End of Life Options, Lisa Vigil Schattinger, says Meidcal aid in dying is an option for terminally ill patients in six states, and similar legislation could be debated in Ohio this year.

“Since 2006, other states have adopted laws based on Oregon’s model. So, while it’s absolutely a concern about Gorsuch, we feel it could be defended again with a fight.”

Polls are showing growing support for a person’s right to die with dignity. A Gallup poll from last year found nearly seven in ten people agreed a terminally ill patient should legally have the right to end his or her life, if requested.

