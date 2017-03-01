Congressman Applauds President Trump’s Address

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Columbus, Ohio) An Ohio Congressman is applauding President Donald Trump’s first address to the body.

6th District US Congressman, Bill Johnson, says President Trump may be the most unconventional President in modern times but he gave the most uplifting and uniting speech that’s been heard in the last decade.

“A message of unity. Stopping the current trend of looking through the world through a lens of politics and ideologies and returning to the idea that we are Americans first. When we stand together we solve the world’s big problems.”

Congressman Johnson added that the President did not set out to divide the body by group, but rather he spoke to Congress as one people-as Americans.

“It was a message of hope because he talked about opportunities for all Americans.”

highlighted President Trumps focus on improving the infrastructure and his plans to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Critics argue that President Trump may be making more promises than he can keep.

