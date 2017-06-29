Congressman Expresses Disappointment Over Stalling of Health Care Vote

(Ohio) Congress will head into the holiday weekend with no vote on a new health care plan, but a local Congressman stresses that it must happen soon.

Bob Gibbs, US Congressman to the Ohio 7th District, addressed the House floor on Wednesday, urging them to work together to find common ground that will ease health care worries for Americans.

During his address, he noted that issues with the imploding Obamacare is the responsibility of the former administration, with the average premium skyrocketing by nearly $3,000 across the country, and 83 insurers leaving the market.

Gibbs response to making health care work? Free market principles. He believes that once a free market is back in place, it can make health insurance affordable and accessible while protecting those with previous health conditions.

