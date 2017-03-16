Congressman Talks the Importance of Farming

Mary Alice Reporting:

Congressman Bob Gibbs spoke about his concerns in Washington D. C. this week regarding the agricultural industry.

Gibbs met with several Ohio Farm Bureau Presidents including Tuscarawas County President, Jim Rowe.

During the meeting the Congressman pointed to a few things that Congress should remember when drafting the new Farm Bill.

“The American people want their food to come as local as possible. They don’t want their food to come across the world. They want to buy food that they know is controlled.”

Congressman Gibbs went on to say the farming industry has a worldwide impact through trade, and with the industry employing around 20% of the population.

He added that while the amount of selection and quantity of food we have in stores makes our country is great, it is often taken for granted.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017