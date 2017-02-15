Contract Termination Begins for Athletic Director

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Claymont Athletic Director may be fired amid an ongoing investigation.

The school board announced the potential termination of Scott Beckley, who has been on paid administrative leave.

In a release, a termination of Beckley’s Administrative contract is required by the Ohio Revised Code.

In a resolution board members explain that Beckley is accused of “disrespectful and unprofessional conduct towards the Superintendent regarding employment decisions” as well as “gross neglect of duty and intentional disregard for district procedures regarding the handling and depositing of cash funds”.

Beckley can request a hearing before the Board takes official action to terminate his contract.

Due to the Board’s actions, Beckley is now suspended without pay pending further proceedings.

