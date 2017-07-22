Cooling Assistance Available for Vulnerable Ohioans

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 22nd) Ohio – As the thermometer rises in Ohio this week, cooling assistance is available for some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

HARCATUS Tri-County Coordinator Michele Lucas explains the program is part of the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, which also offers emergency heating assistance in the winter.

She adds that during the summer months humidity can cause serious health risks.

“Somebody with a breathing situation or getting up in years, their body can over heat and they can be hypothermic and possibly pass out. It’s just difficult to imagine what the outcome could be if that utility is shut off.”

She says emergency cooling and heating assistance helps struggling Ohioans avoid making choices between paying for food, medication or a utility bill. A disconnect notice is not required, and income-eligible residents can receive assistance paying an unpaid electric bill – 300 dollars for a regulated utility and 500 dollars for an unregulated utility.

The HEAP Summer Program runs through August 31st.

