Cora Bell Russell – March 6, 2017

Cora Bell Russell, age 86, of Park Village Health Care Center at Dover and formerly of Midvale, died early Monday, March 6, 2017 following a period of declining health.

A daughter of the late Harvey and Addie (Miller) Cook, Cora was born at Midvale on August 14, 1930.

She married Robert L. Russell on April 24, 1949 and together the couple raised four children. For 21 years Cora was employed by the Tuscarawas County Health Department. She was a longtime member of Midvale United Methodist Church, the Midvale Club, Midvale High School Alumni Association, and a long-time volunteer of Community Hospice.

In her spare time, Cora enjoyed working word puzzles, quilting, cheering for the Cleveland Indians and Browns as well as attending her grandchildren’s sporting activities.

She leaves behind two daughters, Vicki Wells of Dover and Diana (Phil) Simmons of North Lawrence; her son, Robert (Connie) Russell, II of Canton; her grandchildren, Julie (Oscar) Monroy, Robert (Erin) Wheeler, Alex (Kelly) Wheeler, Keri (Mike) Hamsher, Lacey (Adam) Handwerk, Kyle (Mandi) Simmons, Christina (Hector) Castillo, Robert (Jen) Russell, III, Kristin (Casey) Pittis, Michael Russell, Jr., Brandon Russell, and Bryan Russell as well as 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gail Lirgg and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1968; her siblings, Birten Cook, Lela Palmer, William Cook, and Kenneth Cook; a son, Michael Russell and a grandson, Bryant Russell.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 9-11 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Joel Adkins will lead a service in the funeral home’s chapel on Saturday at 11 AM.

Memorial contributions in memory of Cora may be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 1530 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cora by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com.

