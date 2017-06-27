Coroner Rules Death as Overdose

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Pike Township, Ohio) In Coshocton County, a March death is being ruled as an overdose.

Sheriff Lt. Dean Hettinger explains their office received a call on March 8th about a female body being found in a wooded area near Township Road 68 in Pike Township.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Heather Ayers and the County Coroner has ruled her death as an overdose. Hettinger says that it hasn’t been determined what caused the overdose.

Ayer’s was from the Columbus area and he adds that many questions are still being asked surrounding her death, including how she arrived in Coshocton.

