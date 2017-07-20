Coshocton Bomb, Anthrax Scare was a Hoax

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 20th) Coshocton, Ohio – A bomb threat and anthrax scare that forced an evacuation at Coshocton City Hall turns out to be a hoax.

Director of the Coshocton Emergency Management Office, Rob McMasters confirmed agencies responded to the Municipal Court Building at City Hall around 10:40 Wednesday morning.

“The building had received a letter via U.S. Mail. Within that envelope was a letter an unknown white powder. The letter did mention that the powder was anthrax and that there was possibly a bomb either on or near a vehicle in the parking lot.”

McMasters explained that the road was also blocked off while crews swept the area and conducted a number of tests.

“Columbus Bomb Squad evaluated the vehicle in the parking lot by use of a robot as well as a bomb technician and determined that there were no explosive devices.”

Through multiple tests on scene, it was also determined that the substance in the envelope was not anthrax.

The FBI is now handling the investigation to determine where the letter came from.

The Columbus Bomb Squad, Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and HAZMAT were among the agencies that responded.

