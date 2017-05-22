Coshocton Investigates Missing Person Report

Mary Alice Reporting:

Three men remain in custody in connection with a missing person investigation.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the family of Michael Hamm, who reported, on Monday, May 15th, they had not seen or been in contact with him. Hamm also did not show up for a job.

26-year-old Hamm is described as 5’9, 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last known to be driving a 2001 Ford Ranger, blue in color with a red driver side door.

The family’s report prompted the on-going investigation and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Hamm is urged to contact the Coshocton Sheriff’s Office at 740-622-2411.

