Coshocton School Receives Threat

Mary Alice Reporting:

Sheriff’s office investigates possible motive for teenager’s threat to school system.

Coshocton County Sheriff Lt. Dean Hettinger explains Deputies were dispatched to the school around 8:00 after the Resource Officer received an extremely credible threat toward the students and school.

The school was placed on lock-down for about an hour, until Deputies took a 15-year-old into custody at his home.

The investigation is still on-going and Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the threat to call the department at 740-622-2411.

He comments when the investigation is complete the information will be presented to the Prosecutor who will decide on possible charges.

Lt. Hettinger adds the school system did a great job with their quick response.

